The Unearthened update for 5 February 2023

Minor Bug Fixes

Build 10481528

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v1.16

  • Enemies death SFX not interacting with SFX bar fixed
  • Mechanical enemies death SFX fixed
  • Fixed bug in Resource manager adding spent resources instead of substracting
  • Fixed bug when adding resources to total resources at end game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1847251
  • Loading history…
Depot 1847252
  • Loading history…
