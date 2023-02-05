-
Added a new control scheme: Chase Cam. This makes the game control similar to 3rd person shooter
Further enhanced the aiming control for ChaseCam and Gamepad control scheme
Improved aiming accuracy with lock-on style aiming
Fixed a bug where landmines cannot be locked on
Fixed a bug where plants that had been picked and respawned cannot be picked under mouselook mode
Added more items that would spawn when you break a crate
Fixed a bug with light switches not able to turn off lights and/or radio
Adjust kicking direction
Fixed the size of tactical shotguns. they are now 2x6 rather than 2x7
Fixed a bug where you cannot shoot at friendly NPCs
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 February 2023
Update 1.60-1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
