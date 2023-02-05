Update 1.60-1 Patch Notes

Added a new control scheme: Chase Cam. This makes the game control similar to 3rd person shooter

Further enhanced the aiming control for ChaseCam and Gamepad control scheme

Improved aiming accuracy with lock-on style aiming

Fixed a bug where landmines cannot be locked on

Fixed a bug where plants that had been picked and respawned cannot be picked under mouselook mode

Added more items that would spawn when you break a crate

Fixed a bug with light switches not able to turn off lights and/or radio

Adjust kicking direction

Fixed the size of tactical shotguns. they are now 2x6 rather than 2x7