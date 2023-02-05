 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 February 2023

Update 1.60-1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10481497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new control scheme: Chase Cam. This makes the game control similar to 3rd person shooter

  • Further enhanced the aiming control for ChaseCam and Gamepad control scheme

  • Improved aiming accuracy with lock-on style aiming

  • Fixed a bug where landmines cannot be locked on

  • Fixed a bug where plants that had been picked and respawned cannot be picked under mouselook mode

  • Added more items that would spawn when you break a crate

  • Fixed a bug with light switches not able to turn off lights and/or radio

  • Adjust kicking direction

  • Fixed the size of tactical shotguns. they are now 2x6 rather than 2x7

  • Fixed a bug where you cannot shoot at friendly NPCs

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link