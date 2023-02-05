Major Update 0.4.0.3 is now in the Experimental Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next major update 0.4.0.3 is almost here! This is the largest update so far, so it is currently only in an experimental branch. Once it is stable, it will be released to everyone.

Players who do not mind trying out a less stable version can try out the new update. There may be crashes and graphical glitches. Test at your own risk!

To test:

Open Steam Library

Right click MegaFactory Titan

Select Properties

Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.

Select 'experimental' in the drop-down.

Update 0.4.0.3 overhauls MegaFactory Titan's entire rendering engine, moving from OpenGL to the much more modern graphics API, Vulkan.

Many graphics cards, especially AMD cards, had poor driver support for OpenGL, which resulted in graphical glitches and poor performance. With Vulkan, these issues should be heavily alleviated. Also, Vulkan supports multithreaded rendering, so fewer framerate hiccups are to be expected.

With the new rendering engine comes a few graphical improvements as well. Bloom has been reworked to be more color-correct. Additionally, now the game supports Tone Mapping and HDR rendering. The new patch also includes many more minor graphical tweaks as well.

In addition to graphical changes, there have been a number of small general CPU-side performance improvements as well.

Finally, this will not be apparent at first, but the gameplay code has been reworked to be much friendlier for mod support (since Steam Workshop will be coming soon!). However, this means any existing mods that have already been made will likely break.

Note - On very old graphics cards which do not support Vulkan, you can still access the legacy OpenGL engine by passing in "OpenGL" to the command line. This mode will remain available going forward, but will no longer be considered supported.