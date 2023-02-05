0.84 Update

Add ShaoLin & EMei synergy, also and the corresponding steam achievement Improved the hint for unlocked character & map, remove weird ? in unblock menu, now it has clear hint to show how to unlock it, add help panel and it contains some of game mechanism hint Flatten the difficulty curve of infinite mode, reduce the overal difficulties, slightly reduce the refresh interval of Library, Significantly reduce the Boss spawn time Fix water synergy only appied to Water skill issue, now it works for all skills Now it will show paragon level in multiplayer game Improve steam cloud save, now it will also contain back up files

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here