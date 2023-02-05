 Skip to content

Other Realms update for 5 February 2023

Online Play Functionality

Other Realms update for 5 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added online play functionality

  • Players are able to host and join their own games online through internet play. After hosting a game, players can click "Join Online" to join the online game.

