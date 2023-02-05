-
Added online play functionality
-
Players are able to host and join their own games online through internet play. After hosting a game, players can click "Join Online" to join the online game.
Other Realms update for 5 February 2023
Online Play Functionality
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Other Realms Content Depot 1203961
Changed files in this update