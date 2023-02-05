Dev Blog 7: Year Counter & Tutorial Improvements v0.1.014!

Hello folks! We are back with another sizable update.

We’ve heard what you guys have said and have made a lot of improvements!

So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

Improvements:

You can now skip all the tutorials with a single press of the ‘Skip Tutorial’ button!

The videos in the tutorials have been resized to make them clearer.

Brand new year counter has been added to the game. Now, there will be a constant reminder that AlexanderBall’s time on the earth is limited, and that the conquering must go on!

You can now press ESC to open the menu in the battle scene! More hotkeys for the battle is coming soon!

No more catapult units in randomly generated battles like the one in Sinai or the ones that initiate from burning down a city!

Fixes:

The AI has been told to go after commanders more! (Keep the lads safe)

Commanders die immediately now. There used to be the issue of the commanders sticking around at 0 unit size for a turn. That has been fixed!

A bunch of random events have been fixed! Some were buggy. Others were not functional. Now a good chunk of them have been patched up.

The bug where the archers could sometimes not shoot after moving one tile has been patched up.

A couple of finicky lines in our Credits screen has been fixed up. Also our amazing trailer artist and animator Fahim has been added to the Credits!

You can no longer resize the windowed version of the game. It can cause a bunch of issues so we are keeping that away until we can figure something out.

It’s been a lot of fun getting to make this game for you guys. It fills us with immense pride seeing folks play AlexanderBall and engage with the story and the time period!

Happy conquering! And don’t forget to let us know where we could improve!