2.5.2023 Patch Notes

These notes cover the last few hot fixes over the last 48 hours.
- Added the option to invert your mouse
- Revamped the inventory system to properly stack items
- Added the ability to split item stacks. Hold Ctrl while dragging an item to a slot.
- Fix the iron/copper ore colors
- Reduce the "in your face" running animation
- Scale the scanner results based on distance
- Hovering over a resource cost will explain what the item is, and where to get it.
- More sounds for the robot.
- Updated the fuel icon to make it less water-y
- Fix lots of small UI bugs
- Make sure you can build glass for the glass walls
- Close menus when you get too far away from their source
- Fix the tractor targeting
Probably one more build tomorrow then we'll lock it down for Next Fest barring any major bugs. Thank you everyone!
Changed files in this update