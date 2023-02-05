2.5.2023 Patch Notes

These notes cover the last few hot fixes over the last 48 hours.

Added the option to invert your mouse

Revamped the inventory system to properly stack items

Added the ability to split item stacks. Hold Ctrl while dragging an item to a slot.

Fix the iron/copper ore colors

Reduce the "in your face" running animation

Scale the scanner results based on distance

Hovering over a resource cost will explain what the item is, and where to get it.

More sounds for the robot.

Updated the fuel icon to make it less water-y

Fix lots of small UI bugs

Make sure you can build glass for the glass walls

Close menus when you get too far away from their source

Fix the tractor targeting

Probably one more build tomorrow then we'll lock it down for Next Fest barring any major bugs. Thank you everyone!