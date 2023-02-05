 Skip to content

Drift Playtest update for 5 February 2023

2.5.2023 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

These notes cover the last few hot fixes over the last 48 hours.

  • Added the option to invert your mouse
  • Revamped the inventory system to properly stack items
  • Added the ability to split item stacks. Hold Ctrl while dragging an item to a slot.
  • Fix the iron/copper ore colors
  • Reduce the "in your face" running animation
  • Scale the scanner results based on distance
  • Hovering over a resource cost will explain what the item is, and where to get it.
  • More sounds for the robot.
  • Updated the fuel icon to make it less water-y
  • Fix lots of small UI bugs
  • Make sure you can build glass for the glass walls
  • Close menus when you get too far away from their source
  • Fix the tractor targeting

Probably one more build tomorrow then we'll lock it down for Next Fest barring any major bugs. Thank you everyone!

