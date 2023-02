Sup gamers

I've been on holiday for the last 3 weeks so there's been a bit of a slump in development progress, things should be going back to normal now though.

This update adds a new weapon: the Stratis Magnum mkV

Also, the LGS official server apparently crashed a few days after I left and has been offline this whole time so I've rebooted that now and also added a small patch that should hopefully make it more stable in future.