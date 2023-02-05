- Removed quality tooltip used for debugging on potion
- Fixed text in boss loot
- Fixed fire being visible through placement boxes
- Changed text from 'full repair' to 'max' in upgrade tab to make it fit.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 5 February 2023
0.9.3
