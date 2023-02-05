 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 5 February 2023

0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10481272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed quality tooltip used for debugging on potion
  • Fixed text in boss loot
  • Fixed fire being visible through placement boxes
  • Changed text from 'full repair' to 'max' in upgrade tab to make it fit.

