Combots update for 5 February 2023

UPDATE #92

UPDATE #92

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General changes

  • Weapon overcharge is no longer tied to aiming (mouse wheel by default, but you can bind this again in the settings to aiming)
  • Removed auto-aim using gamepad (gyro-aiming is enough)
  • Changed the visual design of the interface
  • Added default monitor selection setting
  • Removed invisibility shields and IR-Flares

Robot Changes

  • Health of all robots is now the same (now it is balanced through abilities)
  • Reduced speed difference (meaning Trak is faster and Drone is slower)
  • Removed levels (loadout resets are now only for getting cosmetic items)

Robot Special Ability

  • Gear - teleports to the side it is looking at
  • Trak - creates a shield around the robot that absorbs most of the damage
  • Drone - launches IR-Flares around the robot
  • Axel - turns on invisibility
  • Walker - a strong vertical jerk towards which the robot is directed
  • The ability activates by default on Left Ctrl and has a 16 second cooldown

