UPDATE #92

General changes
- Weapon overcharge is no longer tied to aiming (mouse wheel by default, but you can bind this again in the settings to aiming)
- Removed auto-aim using gamepad (gyro-aiming is enough)
- Changed the visual design of the interface
- Added default monitor selection setting
- Removed invisibility shields and IR-Flares
Robot Changes
- Health of all robots is now the same (now it is balanced through abilities)
- Reduced speed difference (meaning Trak is faster and Drone is slower)
- Removed levels (loadout resets are now only for getting cosmetic items)
Robot Special Ability
- Gear - teleports to the side it is looking at
- Trak - creates a shield around the robot that absorbs most of the damage
- Drone - launches IR-Flares around the robot
- Axel - turns on invisibility
- Walker - a strong vertical jerk towards which the robot is directed
- The ability activates by default on Left Ctrl and has a 16 second cooldown
Changed files in this update