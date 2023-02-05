 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 5 February 2023

Patch 1.35

Patch 1.35 · Build 10481230

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Base building graphics redone. Also, base leaves rubble when destroyed.
  • Typos in store descriptions fixed.

