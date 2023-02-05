 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 5 February 2023

Update 2 is out on the default branch! Quality of life and small features.

Update 2 · Last edited by Wendy

Howdy, the Second update of Open Fishing XL is out! This one is a bit smaller than the last but it does have some features people wanted to see in it so I hope you will enjoy it. Check out the video bellow for more about this update.

  • Updated some of the UI from the last update.
  • Improved the feel of cooking
  • Added a charged throw!
  • The bobber now moves towards the player as the fish gets closer to being caught
  • A fish won't bite instantly anymore, nor will it wait for longer than a certain time limit
  • Added an icon to indicate where in the book the last fish you caught is
  • Added different water colors for different areas (beach, forest, and swamp)
  • Added settings for inverted controls in both directions
  • Added an FOV slider
  • Changed to clouds color
  • Changed the dot on the map to an arrow that indicates the players direction
  • Fixed the beach area drowning reset so you now respawn on the beach

