UPDATE 1.4.0

ːNAYUː Hello, adventurers.

I have added a few small features and added the Russian language.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team that helped me with the translation into Russian.

Thank you so much!

Russian Translation

RytmLower

Resetting Game Data

A function has been added to reset progress and achievement information.

A button has been added in the upper right corner of the settings screen.

By pressing and holding this button, you can reset all data except for "Play Time" and "Star Shards.".

You will have to start from the beginning, but I believe that this will solve the problem of not being able to release achievements .

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and I hope you will give it a try.

Fixes, Additions: