355: Early Access 0.15.15 - February 5, 2023 1:15 AM EST
• Added Wizard's exceptional Alderon set items.
• Boosted the drop rates for rare, unique, set, exceptional, and elite items.
Nevergrind Online update for 5 February 2023
Added Wizard's exceptional Alderon set items & boosted drop rates!!
