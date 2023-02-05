 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 5 February 2023

Added Wizard's exceptional Alderon set items & boosted drop rates!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

355: Early Access 0.15.15 - February 5, 2023 1:15 AM EST
• Added Wizard's exceptional Alderon set items.
• Boosted the drop rates for rare, unique, set, exceptional, and elite items.

