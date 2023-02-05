Bug fix / Bug: Hook shot skill fails in some situation.
Bug fix / Bug: Some skill book shows wrong knowledge information.
Changed some healing skill names and now cure skill removes restriction effects.
Crawl Tactics update for 5 February 2023
v.1.5.5 (Minor Bug fix, Changed cure skill)
