 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crawl Tactics update for 5 February 2023

v.1.5.5 (Minor Bug fix, Changed cure skill)

Share · View all patches · Build 10481091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix / Bug: Hook shot skill fails in some situation.
Bug fix / Bug: Some skill book shows wrong knowledge information.
Changed some healing skill names and now cure skill removes restriction effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1290751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link