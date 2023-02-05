Quick time events: There is a new outcome per turn called Quick time events. If triggered, you will get a choice of 3 action choices (similar to quest completion). If successful, you will gain xp for the event.
Misc:
- Crafting: Changed it to require gold only if it’s free-form
- Added indicator sound effect for when item doesn’t fit in crafting slot
- Added NSFW filter contingency: Although KoboldAI horde (free cloud gen) does not natively support banning any words, the game will now censor the user-defined bad words from generated text by replacing them with astericks.
- Added model whitelist/allowlist for KoboldAI to avoid explicitly NSFW models (regular models will still freely generate NSFW content if the prompt contains it)
- Final prompt txt flashes upon editing story to indicate it’s the source of truth for the AI
Changed files in this update