v0.93 Patch Notes

New:

Added Ghosts. Note that they are not immune to armor, and some specific interactions can still give them armor (faun ability for example)

Underwear color will now match clothing slot 5, color 1 instead of always being white.

Bugs:

Fixed a crash caused by holding several flintlock pistols

Zombie vomit now poisons

Zombie is now properly immune to bleed

Fixed a crash caused when loading the swap keybind setting for the first time

Faun nose now draws during attack animations

Mod Support:

Lamia 3rd color is now different from belly color.

Faun nose color is now always black(base sprite unedited), and faun color 3 has been freed up for mods

Added checks for colors 2 and 3 to golem sprites

Developer comments:

Was unable to replicate the hitchance crash that has been reported. Still looking for a fix, and will release a patch when I get it figured out.

The ghost is the last species before release. That puts the species total at 24.