v0.93 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Ghosts. Note that they are not immune to armor, and some specific interactions can still give them armor (faun ability for example)
- Underwear color will now match clothing slot 5, color 1 instead of always being white.
Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused by holding several flintlock pistols
- Zombie vomit now poisons
- Zombie is now properly immune to bleed
- Fixed a crash caused when loading the swap keybind setting for the first time
- Faun nose now draws during attack animations
Mod Support:
- Lamia 3rd color is now different from belly color.
- Faun nose color is now always black(base sprite unedited), and faun color 3 has been freed up for mods
- Added checks for colors 2 and 3 to golem sprites
Developer comments:
Was unable to replicate the hitchance crash that has been reported. Still looking for a fix, and will release a patch when I get it figured out.
The ghost is the last species before release. That puts the species total at 24.
Changed files in this update