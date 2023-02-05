 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 5 February 2023

v0.93 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Ghosts. Note that they are not immune to armor, and some specific interactions can still give them armor (faun ability for example)
  • Underwear color will now match clothing slot 5, color 1 instead of always being white.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused by holding several flintlock pistols
  • Zombie vomit now poisons
  • Zombie is now properly immune to bleed
  • Fixed a crash caused when loading the swap keybind setting for the first time
  • Faun nose now draws during attack animations

Mod Support:

  • Lamia 3rd color is now different from belly color.
  • Faun nose color is now always black(base sprite unedited), and faun color 3 has been freed up for mods
  • Added checks for colors 2 and 3 to golem sprites

Developer comments:
Was unable to replicate the hitchance crash that has been reported. Still looking for a fix, and will release a patch when I get it figured out.

The ghost is the last species before release. That puts the species total at 24.

Changed files in this update

