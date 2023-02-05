Grammatical Errors Fixed
Balance Updates, bosses are now harder
Skill names now appear when attacking
Silence ailment is now functioning correctly
My Mad Scientist Roommate Turned Me Into Her Personal Robotic Battle Maiden?!? update for 5 February 2023
Minor Bugfixes - 5/2/23
