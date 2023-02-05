 Skip to content

My Mad Scientist Roommate Turned Me Into Her Personal Robotic Battle Maiden?!? update for 5 February 2023

Minor Bugfixes - 5/2/23

Grammatical Errors Fixed
Balance Updates, bosses are now harder
Skill names now appear when attacking
Silence ailment is now functioning correctly

