The Unearthened update for 5 February 2023

Steam Achievements

Build v1.15

  • Fully integrated Steam
  • Steam Achievements implemented
  • Steam stats implemented
  • Project Version updated

With this the game is complete. This is the full release of the game with everything working as intended.

