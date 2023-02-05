 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 February 2023

Weekly Update - Feb 5

Build 10480902

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Parts desk

  • 3 versions of the desk available to purchase at the furniture shop.
  • Place at a house you own and order parts to your house.
  • New parts only available to order from the parts desk.

New vehicle seats

  • New seats for the Sedan, Coupe, Van, Hatchback and Truck.
  • Available for purchase at the parts desk only

New furniture item

  • Recycle box that can be placed at your house.
  • Available for purchase at the tool shop.

New tool belt slots

  • Can now store the axe in the tool belt.
  • Can now store the chainsaw in the tool belt.

Now able to do burnouts

