Weekly Update - Feb 5

Parts desk
- 3 versions of the desk available to purchase at the furniture shop.
- Place at a house you own and order parts to your house.
- New parts only available to order from the parts desk.
New vehicle seats
- New seats for the Sedan, Coupe, Van, Hatchback and Truck.
- Available for purchase at the parts desk only
New furniture item
- Recycle box that can be placed at your house.
- Available for purchase at the tool shop.
New tool belt slots
- Can now store the axe in the tool belt.
- Can now store the chainsaw in the tool belt.
Changed files in this update