Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 15 May 2023

Radical Raceway Expansion!

Share · View all patches · Build 10480878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 New Stage, 3 New Announcers & 3 Celebration Animations

1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics

Radical Raceway Stage

  • Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
  • Online leaderboards are added.
  • 3 unlockable fur colors.
  • 3 unlockable cosmetics.
  • 1 New Ball.
  • New Achievement added for beating the target score.

3 New Announcers!

  • 3 new announcers have been added to the game.
  • The announcers are as follows: Witch Doctor, Robot & Military
  • These announcers are not available in Story Mode.

3 New Strike & Spare Animations

  • 1 New Strike Celebration Animations!
  • 2 New Spare Celebration Animations!
  • This brings the total from 26 to 29.

Misc. & UI

  • Modified the font so it is easier to read.
  • Fixed a bug where if you paused the game during a screenshake effect, the screen would continue shaking.

