Radical Raceway Expansion
1 New Stage, 3 New Announcers & 3 Celebration Animations
1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics
Radical Raceway Stage
- Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
- Online leaderboards are added.
- 3 unlockable fur colors.
- 3 unlockable cosmetics.
- 1 New Ball.
- New Achievement added for beating the target score.
3 New Announcers!
- 3 new announcers have been added to the game.
- The announcers are as follows: Witch Doctor, Robot & Military
- These announcers are not available in Story Mode.
3 New Strike & Spare Animations
- 1 New Strike Celebration Animations!
- 2 New Spare Celebration Animations!
- This brings the total from 26 to 29.
Misc. & UI
- Modified the font so it is easier to read.
- Fixed a bug where if you paused the game during a screenshake effect, the screen would continue shaking.
