Build 10480862 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 04:19:06 UTC

-Added to the logic that deletes all progress when starting a new game that allows the player to exit the First playthrough of the Tutorial Dream properly.

-Added and applied 7 new Sound Effects

-Tweaked the logic of two specific push block puzzles

-Added to the design of the Sewers

-Tweaked the logic of the Sewer Grief encounter