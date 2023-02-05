Update Log # 23 - v0.8.4

This time, we will continue to expand the mage's card pool, and this version will put the mage's card directly in the initial card set. Interested students can try the card set effect~

Card expansion:

Burst fireball=10 red==Cause 10/15 points of damage to the main target and 5/10 points of damage to the rest of the enemy

Magic shield==no consumption==4/6 armor, gain 6/9 green magic

Sprouting shield==8 green==8/12 A

Full defense==all green magic==every point of green magic is converted into a point of armor

Corrupt Shield==6/3 Green==6 Armor, Battle Shout: Specify an enemy and obtain additional armor for the number of rotten layers on the target

Red magic==no consumption==specify one of us/any unit to obtain the red magic equivalent to the target's attack

Gather magic==No consumption==Specify an enemy unit to obtain the green magic of the target's rotten layers

Decay enchantment==6 green==In this battle, each attack will add 1/2 additional Decay to the target; consume

Decay==15 green==Cause 3/5 times the damage of the target's decaying layers, and remove the decaying state

Magic lens==15 Blue==Make an enemy obtain a refracting lens this turn. Each time the target receives damage this turn, it will feedback how much damage to all teammates

Super magic transformation==20 blue==Make one/all friendly elements on the field obtain super magic transformation, and become 20 attack power super magic elements after death

Red Devil Element==2 Red==4/6 Attack

Decay element==4 green==4/6 attack, and add 4/6 layers of decay to the target

Magic surge element==6/3 Blue==5/7 attack, death language: Blue magic doubled

Crystal element==no consumption==4/6 attack, death language: every enemy's blue magic+2/3

Demon gathering element==no consumption==5/5 attack, death language: all friendly elements gain 2/3 of magic gathering, and the death of this element corresponds to the blue magic of the corresponding layer

Blood element==6 red==12/18 attack, if you kill the target, you will gain 18/28 points of red magic

Yangyan element==all red magic==every point of red magic is converted into a point of attack power

Launch element==4 green==4/4 attack, battle roar: specify one/all friendly elements, so that they can attack immediately

Blue-red conversion==5 blue/no consumption==convert all blue magic into red magic

Other: