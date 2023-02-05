Quester - v2 - Major Update!

Quester's first major update is here!

New character: a Warlord armed with a spiked flail!

a Warlord armed with a spiked flail! New character: a Ninja so sneaky, they dash right through enemies!

a Ninja so sneaky, they dash right through enemies! New character: a Zapmage who harnesses pure magic energy to fire powerful beams!

a Zapmage who harnesses pure magic energy to fire powerful beams! New secret area: Venture into the crypt, and you might just find a different way out...

Fixed stunned enemies still being able to damage the player sometimes. Stunned enemies now cannot hurt the player, move, or attack if they are stunned-- as it should be.

Fixed a bug in the character stats screen where it displayed ability text when selecting a wardrobe costume for a character.

Changed some area descriptions in the collection screen.

I am happy to add another secret area! It was originally cut out prior to release due to time, but I was able to go back and finish it up for this update. I really wanted to add it in to provide an alternate path that players can take if they are trying to do the secret challenge run. Since release I've had tons of ideas for new characters with unique designs to have a playstyle different from the other 9 characters already in the game.

I have more stuff I want to add, and I am hoping to release a minor update adding hints for secrets and unlockables soon. I'll follow that with another major update similar in size to this one in late April-- if I stay on schedule. I'll be posting updates on Steam and Twitter as I make progress on the next major update.

Stay tuned, and thank you for playing Quester! :)

P.S. I am working on a new project as well. Once I have something more to show for it I will start sharing info. Thank you for reading!