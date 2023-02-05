Update Notes For Feb 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10480766 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This is a small update that adds a few suggested improvements.

New hotkeys!

Press H for text history screen

Press Q for quick save

Press L for the load screen

Press S for the save screen

Press O/P for the options screen

Press C to open the casefile

Viu's method now works with WASD and arrow keys on keyboard!

In addition to that...

Added new text to Struess and Viu methods to hopefully explain what to do better

Added fullscreen/windowed toggle to the options menu (was previously only available by pressing 'f')

Increased the size of the hitbox on Perspective eye icons and Pinpoint paths to assist people playing on smaller screens

Quality of images increased from 80% to 95%. Now there should be less noticeable artifacts, yet the game is still much smaller (300mbs) than its uncompressed size (700mbs)

Removed 'CHANGE EVERYDAY' from the note you find in the computer as it may have made the note seem more important than it is

This game is a work in progress, and I'm going to keep making improvements. I appreciate the feedback!

Thanks!

— LockedOn.