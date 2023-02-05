Update Notes For Feb 4

This is a small update that adds a few suggested improvements.
New hotkeys!
- Press H for text history screen
- Press Q for quick save
- Press L for the load screen
- Press S for the save screen
- Press O/P for the options screen
- Press C to open the casefile
- Viu's method now works with WASD and arrow keys on keyboard!
In addition to that...
- Added new text to Struess and Viu methods to hopefully explain what to do better
- Added fullscreen/windowed toggle to the options menu (was previously only available by pressing 'f')
- Increased the size of the hitbox on Perspective eye icons and Pinpoint paths to assist people playing on smaller screens
- Quality of images increased from 80% to 95%. Now there should be less noticeable artifacts, yet the game is still much smaller (300mbs) than its uncompressed size (700mbs)
- Removed 'CHANGE EVERYDAY' from the note you find in the computer as it may have made the note seem more important than it is
This game is a work in progress, and I'm going to keep making improvements. I appreciate the feedback!
Thanks!
— LockedOn.
Changed files in this update