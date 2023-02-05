 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Methods: The Canada Files update for 5 February 2023

Update Notes For Feb 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10480766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that adds a few suggested improvements.

New hotkeys!

  • Press H for text history screen
  • Press Q for quick save
  • Press L for the load screen
  • Press S for the save screen
  • Press O/P for the options screen
  • Press C to open the casefile
  • Viu's method now works with WASD and arrow keys on keyboard!

In addition to that...

  • Added new text to Struess and Viu methods to hopefully explain what to do better
  • Added fullscreen/windowed toggle to the options menu (was previously only available by pressing 'f')
  • Increased the size of the hitbox on Perspective eye icons and Pinpoint paths to assist people playing on smaller screens
  • Quality of images increased from 80% to 95%. Now there should be less noticeable artifacts, yet the game is still much smaller (300mbs) than its uncompressed size (700mbs)
  • Removed 'CHANGE EVERYDAY' from the note you find in the computer as it may have made the note seem more important than it is

This game is a work in progress, and I'm going to keep making improvements. I appreciate the feedback!

Thanks!
— LockedOn.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link