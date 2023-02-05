 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fadeout: Underground update for 5 February 2023

Blocking crosshair - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10480677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crosshair was showing up on melee weapons & other unintended side effects.
Fixed!

Option to disable the feature will come with next small patch

Changed files in this update

Fadeout: Underground Content Depot 1306571
  • Loading history…
Fadeout: Underground Linux Depot 1306572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link