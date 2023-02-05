 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exipelago update for 5 February 2023

v00.01.42

Share · View all patches · Build 10480600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Villagers now favour lit areas during the night, when walking somewhere

Bugfixes:

  • Windows can no longer be dragged outside of the game window bounds anywhere
  • Population Window was not properly resetting after loading a savegame
  • Fixed a possible issue with dynamic arrays
  • Villagers now behave more properly for unreachable things
  • Villagers can now mine "stairs" from down to up (wasnt possible before)

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-42.31/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link