Features:
- Villagers now favour lit areas during the night, when walking somewhere
Bugfixes:
- Windows can no longer be dragged outside of the game window bounds anywhere
- Population Window was not properly resetting after loading a savegame
- Fixed a possible issue with dynamic arrays
- Villagers now behave more properly for unreachable things
- Villagers can now mine "stairs" from down to up (wasnt possible before)
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-42.31/
Changed files in this update