Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Added Russian translation for V0.9.7.
- Added Spanish translation for V0.9.7.
- If you have a knife available, you can right-click on a dead animal to butcher it.
- Fixed a bug where the options menu for items would remain after closing the backpack.
- You can get 3 Scarp Metals by dismantling a Metal Sheet.
- A Bandage can now be crafted using a Makeshift Bandage instead of 2 Rags.
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch