Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added Russian translation for V0.9.7.

Added Spanish translation for V0.9.7.

If you have a knife available, you can right-click on a dead animal to butcher it.

Fixed a bug where the options menu for items would remain after closing the backpack.

You can get 3 Scarp Metals by dismantling a Metal Sheet.

A Bandage can now be crafted using a Makeshift Bandage instead of 2 Rags.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon