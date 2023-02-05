 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 5 February 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

  • Added Russian translation for V0.9.7.
  • Added Spanish translation for V0.9.7.
  • If you have a knife available, you can right-click on a dead animal to butcher it.
  • Fixed a bug where the options menu for items would remain after closing the backpack.
  • You can get 3 Scarp Metals by dismantling a Metal Sheet.
  • A Bandage can now be crafted using a Makeshift Bandage instead of 2 Rags.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

