0.9.5J is live on Staging Branch (More bug fixes & Improvements)

Thanks everyone for your patience while I continue to iron out the remaining issues with the AI update on the testing branch. I’m aware of several issues that occur when taking control of AI and am working on addressing those along with the rest of the bugs reported such as not being able to drop or connect hoses sometimes when taking control of AI. I’m hoping to have most of these issues sorted in the next few days. Thanks to everyone for taking the time to report these issues so I can fix them!

0.9.5J

Fixed the return portable ladder button causing the AI to return it then pickup another ladder

Added option to toggle pump status with AI (Hover mouse near pump panel with an AI selected and right click)

Fixed Engine 227 member spawn points so they don't trap you in the rear of the firehouse if you take over one of them

Fixed being able to rectangular select your character if you take control of an AI

Fixed the ladder climb cursor icon still showing after giving the climb command

When AI grabs an item from the truck now it wont disable the object

Fixed pressing Shift + P pausing the game (Some people would be sprinting and press P to turn on a hydrant and it would “freeze” their game)

Fixed taking over police AI causing the ai to die on spawn

Fixed AI Firefighters being able to push around the ladder trucks while the outriggers are going down

Fixed Montgomery County Sheriff first person driving camera position

Fixed some instances of units not auto responding

Fixed truck abruptly stomping when driving a unit that is assigned to auto respond

Fixed some invisible triggers blocking the mouse raycast to select vehicles with the mouse click

Re added the tower ladder spray button

Fixed Ladders not turning properly after using their outriggers