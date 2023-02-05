 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Labrat update for 5 February 2023

Multiplayer P2P Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10480465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to recent funding issues with the multiplayer relay servers, this update makes the game use a new system for multiplayer lobbies known as peer-to-peer (P2P).
Disclaimer: There is no guarantee this new method will work on every network. Home networks with one router should be fine, though more complex networks such as school dorms will likely not work.

Changed files in this update

SCP: Labrat Content Depot 1402021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link