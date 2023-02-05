Due to recent funding issues with the multiplayer relay servers, this update makes the game use a new system for multiplayer lobbies known as peer-to-peer (P2P).
Disclaimer: There is no guarantee this new method will work on every network. Home networks with one router should be fine, though more complex networks such as school dorms will likely not work.
SCP: Labrat update for 5 February 2023
Multiplayer P2P Update
