 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endless Furry Killer Infinity update for 5 February 2023

Weapons Spawn On Player! Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10480330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Weapons will now spawn in the players inventory automatically.
  2. Music mute button added to menu
  3. VFX audio toggle fixed
  4. Music and VFX toggle saves properly now
  5. Inventory sound playing when vfx is muted is now fixed

Changed files in this update

Endless Furry Killer Infinity Content Depot 1597171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link