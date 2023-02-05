 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 5 February 2023

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 10480320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some drugs now have a separate card for selling when Working the streets.
Their slots are now taken up with other things.
You can now bundle and sell heroin.
You can now bundles and sell Anabolic steroids.
Adjusted the thresholds for Overtraining?

Another attempt at fixing a bug preventing playing some characters that haven't been played in a while
Fixed the final exam on Covedale/Mechanics and engineering not working properly.
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link