Disc 3 is available now!

Disc 3 of the Alder Forge soundtrack is available now, including 24 tracks that cover everything you might hear in the Alder Forge chapter 3, and that includes battles, environment, and specials, the track list is as the following:



Image subject: Alder Forge soundtrack disc 3 tracklist.

Unlike Discs 1 and 2, Disc 3 is more aggressive due to the nature of events that will happen in the Alder Forge chapter 3, but you might find certain tracks that are purely orchestral or ambient. In Disc 3, I relied a lot on new spiccato violins and viola, organs and of course the Choirs/Soprano, yet electronic synths are introduced as well for the Helio Corp's Hexagons.



Video subject: Soundtrack Disc 3 Preview from the Alder Forge Chapter 3

