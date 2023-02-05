EA Update v0.5.3 - Palette Performance, Tap Jump, Quick Reload & More

General
Gameplay
- All characters’ parry windows increased from 3 to 5 frames.
Performance
- Palette swap shaders are now cached at match launch and shared between objects, making it significantly faster to spawn objects that utilize costume colors. Previously palette swap shaders were created on the fly, which impacted performance due to the texture-allocation requirements of the shader. This should help address performance hitches caused by spawning anything that uses a palette, such as assists and projectiles.
Controls
- Increased tap jump window from 1 frame to 4. This should address tap jump consistency issues on analog controllers.
Custom Content
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused your character to not load into a match when your custom assist’s “resourceId” ended in the word “assist”.
- Fixed a crash on the “Welcome to Fraymakers Early Access” screen when you had workshop content installed and quickly closed the welcome message while it was loading.
Modes
Training
- Quick Reload option added to the training mode pause menu which reloads custom content and restarts the match.
Menus
Online
- “US” changed to “NA” for online regions.
Custom
- Fixed a crash caused by quickly unsubscribing from multiple pieces of custom content on the custom screen.
Controls
- Improved profile -> device assignment logic.
- When creating a new profile, the device that created the profile is automatically assigned to that profile.
- When a profile is copied, the device that copied the profile is automatically assigned that profile.
- When a new profile is selected, the device that selected the profile is automatically assigned that profile.
- The previous rules don’t apply when the mouse is used to interact with the UI, or the profile that would be assigned isn’t compatible with the device type.
Credits
- Added names from newly completed backer surveys.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- General
- Rainbow trail is now removed upon being grabbed.
Octodad
- General
- Hurtboxes tightened on jab 1, jab 2, neutral special and up tilt.
- Back Throw
- Fixed bug that caused back throw to get caught on the lip of the stage and end prematurely.
Orcane
- Intro
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Added sound effect.
- Forward Throw
- Character animation updated with completed pixel art.
- Parry Fail
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Bubbles
- Palettes now properly apply.
- Puddle
- Puddle absorb horizontal range increased (50 -> 82).
Assists
Ape
- Charge value increased (75 -> 90)
Captain Viridian
- Startup reduced (12 frames -> 7 frames)
- Charge value reduced (75 -> 65)
- No longer uses the character’s fallSpeed while rising.
- This change corrects unintended behavior caused by fast falling during the assist’s effects.
Fancy Pants Man
- KnockbackGrowth reduced (75 -> 60)
Gunman Clive
- Charge value increased (75 -> 90)
Josef
- KnockbackGrowth reduced (70 -> 60)
Kragg
- Palettes now apply to rock and debris effects.
Lea
- Charge value increased (75 -> 90)
Peppino
- Charge value increased (75 -> 85)
Rhythm Doctor
- Charge value decreased (75 -> 65)
- Initial hitbox widened.
- Initial and final hits are no longer shieldable.
- Initial hitbox now spawns closer to the summoner.
Fraymakers Character Template v0.1.3 (Download Source | Subscribe)
All AudioClip.play() calls now use fully namespaced content ids.
- Important: A bug that allowed custom content to overwrite other custom content sfx and music ids has an incoming fix that is not included in this patch due to breaking API changes. References to content ids that are not namespaced will stop working in a future patch. To prepare for this upcoming change, the template character has been updated. Custom content creators can make changes in advance to their existing code by following the guidelines below. Once you update your content, it will still work on the current patch and will continue to work after the bug fix is applied in a future patch.
AudioClip.play("Custom_sfx_sound"); must be changed to
AudioClip.play(self.getResource().getContent("Custom_sfx_sound"));
AudioClip.play() calls that reference GlobalSfx do not need to be updated.
Animations
- Parry
- Parry window increased from 3 to 5 frames.
Changed files in this update