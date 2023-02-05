

Greetings,

After a slight delay which I immensely apologize for, chapter 3 is available now. Members of the Alder Forge community who already finished chapter 2 (Story point 2.F) can progress now in the story and proceed to both Intermission 2 and Chapter 3, and without further ado, let's start with the manifest of E.A Phase 3.

The Adapt combat modes will not only adjust your defense/attack stats but also the MP consumption of each attack skill as the following: Defensive Mode: You will consume only 50% of the MP of your chosen attack skill.

Normal Mode: You will consume only 75% MP of your chosen attack skill.

Aggressive Mode: You will consume 100% MP of your chosen attack skill.

A minimap has been added to help you navigate and explore easily. The minimap will have both the Auto-rotate and Fixed options which can be adjusted anytime you want in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.

The enemies' behavior code is reworked in exploration mode.

A Combat difficulty system has been added. You can adjust the difficulty anytime you want (Except during battles) in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.

Inverse kinematics are added to the characters during exploration.

From Phase 3 onward, a new patching system is put in place for more quicker and stable updates.

New optional bosses and sub-events are added to all the available chapters in the following areas: Elysian Woods (Chapter 1)

Valley of the Twelve (Chapter 2)

Hexagon Five (Chapter 3)

De Savois Ruins (Chapter 1)

The Observatory (Chapter 3)

Val Réal (Leodorian District at night) (Chapter 3)

Crius Sanctuary (Leo's P.O.V) (Chapter 3)

Garnier Industries' Rooftops (Chapter 1)

A new battle type has been added. The Battle Ambush can happen if the enemies attack you from behind during exploration.

Normal and special chests' VFX has been reworked.

The merchant UI has been reworked.

Camera collision with enemies and NPC updated with a new layer of smoothing.

NPCs' idle animations in Verdantes Villages are fixed.

Switch battle mode UI is redesigned with additional information that displays your current adapted stats.