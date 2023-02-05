 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alder Forge update for 5 February 2023

Chapter 3 is Available Now.

Share · View all patches · Build 10480305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings,

After a slight delay which I immensely apologize for, chapter 3 is available now. Members of the Alder Forge community who already finished chapter 2 (Story point 2.F) can progress now in the story and proceed to both Intermission 2 and Chapter 3, and without further ado, let's start with the manifest of E.A Phase 3.

  • The Adapt combat modes will not only adjust your defense/attack stats but also the MP consumption of each attack skill as the following:

    • Defensive Mode: You will consume only 50% of the MP of your chosen attack skill.
    • Normal Mode: You will consume only 75% MP of your chosen attack skill.
    • Aggressive Mode: You will consume 100% MP of your chosen attack skill.

  • A minimap has been added to help you navigate and explore easily. The minimap will have both the Auto-rotate and Fixed options which can be adjusted anytime you want in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.

  • The enemies' behavior code is reworked in exploration mode.

  • A Combat difficulty system has been added. You can adjust the difficulty anytime you want (Except during battles) in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.

  • Inverse kinematics are added to the characters during exploration.

  • From Phase 3 onward, a new patching system is put in place for more quicker and stable updates.

  • New optional bosses and sub-events are added to all the available chapters in the following areas:

    • Elysian Woods (Chapter 1)
    • Valley of the Twelve (Chapter 2)
    • Hexagon Five (Chapter 3)
    • De Savois Ruins (Chapter 1)
    • The Observatory (Chapter 3)
    • Val Réal (Leodorian District at night) (Chapter 3)
    • Crius Sanctuary (Leo's P.O.V) (Chapter 3)
    • Garnier Industries' Rooftops (Chapter 1)

  • A new battle type has been added. The Battle Ambush can happen if the enemies attack you from behind during exploration.

  • Normal and special chests' VFX has been reworked.

  • The merchant UI has been reworked.

  • Camera collision with enemies and NPC updated with a new layer of smoothing.

  • NPCs' idle animations in Verdantes Villages are fixed.

  • Switch battle mode UI is redesigned with additional information that displays your current adapted stats.

  • More weapons are added. These weapons can be either bought from special merchants, obtained as a reward from board activities, or from defeating main story bosses/optional bosses. Here are how many weapons are in the world of the Alder Forge right now:

    • Swords: 51
    • Staves: 20
    • Bows: 18
    • Axes: 18
    • Anima Guns: 8


I hope that this major transition will bring you a better experience during your adventures in the Alder Forge. Thank you for your trust and support for this world, characters, and story.
**

We are officially in E.A Phase 3.

**
I will start on the final chapter by Q2 this year. States of development similar to phases 1, 2, and 3 will be shared with the community the moment I reach a new milestone.

Here's a rewind of all the states of development for Chapter 3.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/6763877288736892835

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/3653013848968421072

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/5040118834420310327


Video subject: Developer Gameplay preview from the start of Chapter 3 - Dragon's Wrath

Kind Regards,
Zine. E. Falouti

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link