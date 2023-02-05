Greetings,
After a slight delay which I immensely apologize for, chapter 3 is available now. Members of the Alder Forge community who already finished chapter 2 (Story point 2.F) can progress now in the story and proceed to both Intermission 2 and Chapter 3, and without further ado, let's start with the manifest of E.A Phase 3.
-
The Adapt combat modes will not only adjust your defense/attack stats but also the MP consumption of each attack skill as the following:
- Defensive Mode: You will consume only 50% of the MP of your chosen attack skill.
- Normal Mode: You will consume only 75% MP of your chosen attack skill.
- Aggressive Mode: You will consume 100% MP of your chosen attack skill.
-
A minimap has been added to help you navigate and explore easily. The minimap will have both the Auto-rotate and Fixed options which can be adjusted anytime you want in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.
-
The enemies' behavior code is reworked in exploration mode.
-
A Combat difficulty system has been added. You can adjust the difficulty anytime you want (Except during battles) in the Main/Pause Menu - Game Settings.
-
Inverse kinematics are added to the characters during exploration.
-
From Phase 3 onward, a new patching system is put in place for more quicker and stable updates.
-
New optional bosses and sub-events are added to all the available chapters in the following areas:
- Elysian Woods (Chapter 1)
- Valley of the Twelve (Chapter 2)
- Hexagon Five (Chapter 3)
- De Savois Ruins (Chapter 1)
- The Observatory (Chapter 3)
- Val Réal (Leodorian District at night) (Chapter 3)
- Crius Sanctuary (Leo's P.O.V) (Chapter 3)
- Garnier Industries' Rooftops (Chapter 1)
-
A new battle type has been added. The Battle Ambush can happen if the enemies attack you from behind during exploration.
-
Normal and special chests' VFX has been reworked.
-
The merchant UI has been reworked.
-
Camera collision with enemies and NPC updated with a new layer of smoothing.
-
NPCs' idle animations in Verdantes Villages are fixed.
-
Switch battle mode UI is redesigned with additional information that displays your current adapted stats.
-
More weapons are added. These weapons can be either bought from special merchants, obtained as a reward from board activities, or from defeating main story bosses/optional bosses. Here are how many weapons are in the world of the Alder Forge right now:
- Swords: 51
- Staves: 20
- Bows: 18
- Axes: 18
- Anima Guns: 8
I hope that this major transition will bring you a better experience during your adventures in the Alder Forge. Thank you for your trust and support for this world, characters, and story.
**
We are officially in E.A Phase 3.
**
I will start on the final chapter by Q2 this year. States of development similar to phases 1, 2, and 3 will be shared with the community the moment I reach a new milestone.
Here's a rewind of all the states of development for Chapter 3.
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/6763877288736892835
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/3653013848968421072
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1575590/announcements/detail/5040118834420310327
Video subject: Developer Gameplay preview from the start of Chapter 3 - Dragon's Wrath
Kind Regards,
Zine. E. Falouti