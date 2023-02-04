2/4/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.5 - New Companion!

Share · View all patches · Build 10480222 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 23:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!



Meet Jackal, the newest companion



Jackal's starting loadout equipment - he also has a processor installed and a special mispec chip that provides him with greater combat capabilities

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed 45mm incendiary grenade ammunition being listed as explosive damage instead of burning

Fixed Novikov Dragon GL (Now called Novikov Drakon GL) missing stats in the description

Fixed Cassia not having a simple description for her background (She had a bio but the simple text to display when hovering over her in the menu was missing)

Fixed face wrap not equipping to the correct slot

Fixed Armican Renegade assault rifle having the wrong default animation assigned

Fixed Cassia only starting with half the experience bonus points that she should have (40 instead of the intended 80 from her background)

Changes & Additions:

Differentiated the stats 68mm rocket ammunition types (Just implemented them last patch without putting in some of the specifics)

Renamed Novikov Dragon Grenade Launcher to "Novikov Drakon Grenade Launcher"

Added Festung Schlagen Rocket Launcher [Inv: 5, Dmg: 10, O-Explosive, Init: 17, Hit: 4, Crit: 5, 68mm Rocket Launcher - S] (2H, +30% Shock, +50% Bleeding, +50% Stunned) "Portable gut punch."

Added Festung Schlagen standard attack skill

Added Festung Schlagen direct hit attack skill

Added Festung Schlagen attack animations

Added the Festung Schlagen Rocket Launcher and 68mm Rockets to Neko's shop in the firearms and ordinance section

Added new icon art for the various pieces of new equipment and skills and so on

Added new companion: Jackal (Can be found somewhere in [spoiler]The Descent[/spoiler])

Added Jackal face and sprite graphics files

Added Edge: Professional (Jackal: +1 Skill Point, +1% Instant Kill Chance, +5% Critical Chance, +5 Initiative)

Added Flaw: Survivor's Guilt (Jackal: "They died, but I didn't." (-1% Mettle Regen, -5% Confused Chance, -10% Mettle Max)

Added Background: Spec Ops (Jackal: +1% Instant Kill Chance, +1 Skill Point, +5% To Hit, +5% Shock Resistance)

Drako now starts with a medium backpack instead of a small backpack, a reinforced trenchcoat instead of only a reinforced jacket, an SD-1C processor instead of an LD-1C processor, and he also got sub-dermal armor cyberware (His starting loadout was really underwhelming compared to Cassia and now Jackal)

Some various other tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː