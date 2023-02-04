2/4/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.6.5 - New Companion!

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!
Meet Jackal, the newest companion
Jackal's starting loadout equipment - he also has a processor installed and a special mispec chip that provides him with greater combat capabilities
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.6.5 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed 45mm incendiary grenade ammunition being listed as explosive damage instead of burning
- Fixed Novikov Dragon GL (Now called Novikov Drakon GL) missing stats in the description
- Fixed Cassia not having a simple description for her background (She had a bio but the simple text to display when hovering over her in the menu was missing)
- Fixed face wrap not equipping to the correct slot
- Fixed Armican Renegade assault rifle having the wrong default animation assigned
- Fixed Cassia only starting with half the experience bonus points that she should have (40 instead of the intended 80 from her background)
Changes & Additions:
- Differentiated the stats 68mm rocket ammunition types (Just implemented them last patch without putting in some of the specifics)
- Renamed Novikov Dragon Grenade Launcher to "Novikov Drakon Grenade Launcher"
- Added Festung Schlagen Rocket Launcher [Inv: 5, Dmg: 10, O-Explosive, Init: 17, Hit: 4, Crit: 5, 68mm Rocket Launcher - S] (2H, +30% Shock, +50% Bleeding, +50% Stunned) "Portable gut punch."
- Added Festung Schlagen standard attack skill
- Added Festung Schlagen direct hit attack skill
- Added Festung Schlagen attack animations
- Added the Festung Schlagen Rocket Launcher and 68mm Rockets to Neko's shop in the firearms and ordinance section
- Added new icon art for the various pieces of new equipment and skills and so on
- Added new companion: Jackal (Can be found somewhere in [spoiler]The Descent[/spoiler])
- Added Jackal face and sprite graphics files
- Added Edge: Professional (Jackal: +1 Skill Point, +1% Instant Kill Chance, +5% Critical Chance, +5 Initiative)
- Added Flaw: Survivor's Guilt (Jackal: "They died, but I didn't." (-1% Mettle Regen, -5% Confused Chance, -10% Mettle Max)
- Added Background: Spec Ops (Jackal: +1% Instant Kill Chance, +1 Skill Point, +5% To Hit, +5% Shock Resistance)
- Drako now starts with a medium backpack instead of a small backpack, a reinforced trenchcoat instead of only a reinforced jacket, an SD-1C processor instead of an LD-1C processor, and he also got sub-dermal armor cyberware (His starting loadout was really underwhelming compared to Cassia and now Jackal)
- Some various other tweaks and changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
