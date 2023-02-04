 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 4 February 2023

Hotfix 1.15.a

Share · View all patches · Build 10480080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We have a quick and important fixes for you:

  • Fix bug, which made default warbands unavailable for some time.
  • Fix small bugs to the rankings display.

