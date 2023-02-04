Carth Alpha 1.91a5

~Fixed issue with Gaction UI

~Fixed Options menu issue stating wrong key for Strong Attack

~Fixed audio issue with felled trees

~Buy and Sell Prices for Books

~Fixed issue with leather Hand wraps

~Updated inventory image for all books and letters

~Fixed issue alchemist not able to sell all of her goods

~Fixed issue with Sliding around if casting a spell

~Fixed demo boundary near castle

~Fixed demo boundary UI positioning

~Inventory UI Fixes

~Updated inventory descriptions

~Fixed Enemy death re spawn time (50 seconds)

~Fixed Loot Drop UI Pop Ups

~Updated Talent Descriptions

~Fixed certain stumps moving in the wind

~Fixed spell caster feats bug that duplicated spells

~Fixed issue with feats. Now gain feats at start and every even level

~Fixed issue with collected items auto equipped to hotbar

~Fixed issue trying to load and game and not selecting anything

~Magic weapons now have new Visual Effects

~Updated Loot drop items and chances