Carth Playtest update for 4 February 2023

Carth Alpha 1.91a5

~Fixed issue with Gaction UI
~Fixed Options menu issue stating wrong key for Strong Attack
~Fixed audio issue with felled trees
~Buy and Sell Prices for Books
~Fixed issue with leather Hand wraps
~Updated inventory image for all books and letters
~Fixed issue alchemist not able to sell all of her goods
~Fixed issue with Sliding around if casting a spell
~Fixed demo boundary near castle
~Fixed demo boundary UI positioning
~Inventory UI Fixes
~Updated inventory descriptions
~Fixed Enemy death re spawn time (50 seconds)
~Fixed Loot Drop UI Pop Ups
~Updated Talent Descriptions
~Fixed certain stumps moving in the wind
~Fixed spell caster feats bug that duplicated spells
~Fixed issue with feats. Now gain feats at start and every even level
~Fixed issue with collected items auto equipped to hotbar
~Fixed issue trying to load and game and not selecting anything
~Magic weapons now have new Visual Effects
~Updated Loot drop items and chances

