QOL
⦁ Added InvertLook X option to Options menu (Mouse and Gamepad)
⦁ Improved responsiveness of tutorials
BUG FIXES
⦁ Fixed missing Display Resolutions not showing in Fullscreen Maximized Window Mode in Video Options.
⦁ Fixed Input Remapping, input can now be correctly re-assigned in the Options menu.
⦁ Fixed a case where battle participants would be determined incorrectly when Defending a Stronghold.
⦁ Attacking Parties will now retreat when player succesfully defends a Stronghold.
⦁ Parties/Strongholds will no longer lose soldiers in world mode while game is paused.
⦁ Fixed some sounds not adhering to the audio SFX volume level.
⦁ Fixed Medic/Healer soldiers stopping randomly when moving to destination.
GAMEPLAY
⦁ Reduced battle effectiveness of Javaleer soldier.
Patch Notes TC_2023.02.04-2
QOL
