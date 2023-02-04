Patch Notes TC_2023.02.04-2

QOL

⦁ Added InvertLook X option to Options menu (Mouse and Gamepad)

⦁ Improved responsiveness of tutorials

BUG FIXES

⦁ Fixed missing Display Resolutions not showing in Fullscreen Maximized Window Mode in Video Options.

⦁ Fixed Input Remapping, input can now be correctly re-assigned in the Options menu.

⦁ Fixed a case where battle participants would be determined incorrectly when Defending a Stronghold.

⦁ Attacking Parties will now retreat when player succesfully defends a Stronghold.

⦁ Parties/Strongholds will no longer lose soldiers in world mode while game is paused.

⦁ Fixed some sounds not adhering to the audio SFX volume level.

⦁ Fixed Medic/Healer soldiers stopping randomly when moving to destination.

GAMEPLAY

⦁ Reduced battle effectiveness of Javaleer soldier.