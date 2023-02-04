Added controller deadzone
Fixed a bug where the game would break after pausing with the terminal open
Crystals now disappear after the max amount has been reached and a "bossfight unlocked!" text appears.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added controller deadzone
Fixed a bug where the game would break after pausing with the terminal open
Crystals now disappear after the max amount has been reached and a "bossfight unlocked!" text appears.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update