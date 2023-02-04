 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 4 February 2023

Feb 4

Feb 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added controller deadzone

Fixed a bug where the game would break after pausing with the terminal open

Crystals now disappear after the max amount has been reached and a "bossfight unlocked!" text appears.

