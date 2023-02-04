Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU11]

Hello Players!

A bigger update today to help improve the use of the bow as a weapon. There have been changes/improvements to how far arrows fly, how much damage each arrow makes and there is also now a bleed effect that takes place when damaging animals that will ensure a wounded animal’s death. What bow you are using will also affect the base damage, bleed damage per second, how far arrows travel and at what speed the arrow travels.

To help players understand better if they hit their target, a hit-sound will now only play when the arrows hit the target, and leave no sound if missed.

Injuring an animal will cause a bleed effect to trigger every second. Damage triggered depends on what weapon and what arrow is used. If an animal is already injured, the damage taken by the following hit will be increased by 30 damage.

Here is a deeper insight on the stats:

Icepick 40 damage

Hatchet 30 damage

Crafted Hatchet 15 damage

Crafted Pickaxe 15 damage

Crafted Spear 15 damage

Crafted Knife 8 damage

Simple arrow:

Shot with crafted bow, 3 bleed damage per second

Shot with hunting bow, 6 bleed damage per second.

Base damage multiplied by 1.

Crafted Arrow:

Shot with crafted bow, 5 bleed damage per second

Shot with hunting bow, 10 bleed damage per second.

Base damage multiplied by 2.

Steel Arrow:

Shot with crafted bow, 10 bleed damage per second

Shot with hunting bow, 20 bleed damage per second.

Base damage multiplied by 4.

Other things that have been added:

Character no longer reloads when selecting an arrow in the arrow menu if its already in the bow.

Building cost reduced for staircases 16 > 9 split wood log

Building cost reduced for staircases 10 > 5 log

Feathers now have a 0.8/1.0 chance of spawning in lootchests.

Fixes