Content Update - 1.1.0

Queen's Brothel 1.1.0 brings two new side quests and small, but impactful, changes to the gameplay difficulty.

Natasha's Gloryhole Portal

Natasha has a very important test to take at her academy, but she promised Queen she would work the brothel tonight. Natasha creates a magical portal that hides under her skirt. The other side of the portal is in the brothel, letting guys have sex with her as she's away taking her test.

Scarlett the Tease

Tired of being a cum deposit, Scarlett convinces the boys to edge themselves in hopes for a more arousing tomorrow. Scarlett promises the boys that she will have sex with them the next day, and then the next day, and then the next day. Eventually, they will pop.

New "Outfits"

Scarlett the Tease unlocks bukkake outfits for all the girls!

Gameplay Difficulty

All Queen's Brothel battles have been revamped to add more difficulty to the game. This includes changing battle timers to be shorter and changing some mechanics.

Girl stamina recovery has been greatly nerfed. The girls are no longer able to gain full stamina just by waiting a few seconds. (Except Esxea, she is the best girl!) This change has affected all battles as you can no longer spam the Fuck button.

Patch Notes