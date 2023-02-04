Content Update - 1.1.0

Queen's Brothel 1.1.0 brings two new side quests and small, but impactful, changes to the gameplay difficulty.
Natasha's Gloryhole Portal
Natasha has a very important test to take at her academy, but she promised Queen she would work the brothel tonight. Natasha creates a magical portal that hides under her skirt. The other side of the portal is in the brothel, letting guys have sex with her as she's away taking her test.
Scarlett the Tease
Tired of being a cum deposit, Scarlett convinces the boys to edge themselves in hopes for a more arousing tomorrow. Scarlett promises the boys that she will have sex with them the next day, and then the next day, and then the next day. Eventually, they will pop.
New "Outfits"
Scarlett the Tease unlocks bukkake outfits for all the girls!
Gameplay Difficulty
All Queen's Brothel battles have been revamped to add more difficulty to the game. This includes changing battle timers to be shorter and changing some mechanics.
Girl stamina recovery has been greatly nerfed. The girls are no longer able to gain full stamina just by waiting a few seconds. (Except Esxea, she is the best girl!) This change has affected all battles as you can no longer spam the Fuck button.
Patch Notes
- Added "Scarlett the Tease" side quest
- Added "Natasha's Gloryhole Portal" side quest
- Fullscreen setting will be saved on the Steam version of the game
- Added cum to Suki's face during the raft building quest
- Fixed Jada's name set to Jade
- Added stamina text label to battle scene
- Increased difficulty of the entire game by changing battle timers
- Increased Suki's base stamina
- Default fuck speed increased by 20%
- Girl's stamina recovery heavily decreased
- Most girl's skill stamina cost decreased
- Esxea's Bukkake ability now adds 1 cumshot on all girls
- Scarlett's Charm ability stat increase reduced to 80 (was 120)
- Scarlett's base tits stat increased to 60 (was 40)
- Ardura's choke skill stamina cost increased to 2
- Natasha's Zap ability stamina cost increased to 3
- Enemy shield now decreases their cum meter until popped
- Nigel's illusions now lock a girl, the player can not use her until the illusion is taken care of
Changed files in this update