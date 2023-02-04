 Skip to content

Victim update for 4 February 2023

Patch 1.6.7 for February 4th 2023

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Furnace

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Deadly Blizzard area

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Desolate Mass area

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Sewers

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Haunted Dungeon

-Added a bunch of new sprites

-Added a new NPC: Caged Chattering Horror

-Added three new decorative objects with layer adjustment logic based on player's position

-Adjusted some audio track and sound effects

-Adjusted some logic and animations for a specific gate object

