Patch 1.6.7 for February 4th 2023

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Furnace
-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Deadly Blizzard area
-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Desolate Mass area
-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Sewers
-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Haunted Dungeon
-Added a bunch of new sprites
-Added a new NPC: Caged Chattering Horror
-Added three new decorative objects with layer adjustment logic based on player's position
-Adjusted some audio track and sound effects
-Adjusted some logic and animations for a specific gate object
