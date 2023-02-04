Patch 1.6.7 for February 4th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10479619 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 20:32:59 UTC by Wendy

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Furnace

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Deadly Blizzard area

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Desolate Mass area

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Sewers

-Added to the Aesthetics and design of the Haunted Dungeon

-Added a bunch of new sprites

-Added a new NPC: Caged Chattering Horror

-Added three new decorative objects with layer adjustment logic based on player's position

-Adjusted some audio track and sound effects

-Adjusted some logic and animations for a specific gate object