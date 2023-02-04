- Added proximity-based text type feature: Press Enter to toggle typing. Proximity range is same as the name tag visibility range (proximity is active only when the typing player is alive and when the game started, except for during voting or for dead/ghost players)
- Lowered wrath flurry attack damage by 20%
- Lowered Envy walk/sprint speed by 10%
- Fixed issue of players not seeing own text chat, can now highlight previous text to copy/paste. Made text feature more performant. Now shows typing indicator under name tag.
- Fixed difficulty syncing issue.
- Fixed first-person players rotation not syncing with other clients/players.
- Other bug fixes.
Sincognito Playtest update for 4 February 2023
[0.63.0]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
