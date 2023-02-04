- CHAPTER #18 - THE NECROMANCER'S STAFF

- THE NECROMANCER'S STAFF -
Changelog v0.8.4:
IMPROVEMENTS
- Revised the code of several pages where epic weapons can be obtained to get a more varied result.
- Now when hovering over the 'Ink and Paper' object, it indicates how many (undelivered) stories the players have written about their adventures.
- Improved image of the throne room.
- Added a trap image when the player finds traps in the treasure cave in the story 'Your first adventure'.
- Added a trap image when the player finds traps in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.
- Improved some texts.
- Minor additional improvements.
ADDED
- New legendary item: Golden Leaf.
- New book available in libraries: Atlas IV.
- Added new starting weapon for the Wizard: +2 Staff
- Added new starting spell for the Necromancer: DARK TENTACLES.
- Added new starting weapon for the Necromancer: +1 Staff
- A new option has been added for the necromancer at the entrance to the city of Narland. ('The lost city' story)
CHANGES
- The necromancer's initial spell EYE ALL SEE has been replaced by DARK TENTACLES.
- Increased the experience points awarded for submitting written stories to the scholar guild from 20 to 50.
- Praying for the dying now grants 1 kindness point.
- Taking a dying man's last breath now generates 1 point of evil.
- The red dragon now has 1 more health.
- Changed the image of the -2 necromancer's staff.
- Change the image of the bear.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed a glitch that could cause the text of old fights to appear for a few seconds when starting a new fight.
- Fixed a bug that prevented fishing in the pond in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.
- THANK YOU FOR READING -
