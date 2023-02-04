 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 4 February 2023

- CHAPTER #18 - THE NECROMANCER'S STAFF

Share · View all patches · Build 10479444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • THE NECROMANCER'S STAFF -

Changelog v0.8.4:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Revised the code of several pages where epic weapons can be obtained to get a more varied result.
  • Now when hovering over the 'Ink and Paper' object, it indicates how many (undelivered) stories the players have written about their adventures.
  • Improved image of the throne room.
  • Added a trap image when the player finds traps in the treasure cave in the story 'Your first adventure'.
  • Added a trap image when the player finds traps in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.
  • Improved some texts.
  • Minor additional improvements.

ADDED

  • New legendary item: Golden Leaf.
  • New book available in libraries: Atlas IV.
  • Added new starting weapon for the Wizard: +2 Staff
  • Added new starting spell for the Necromancer: DARK TENTACLES.
  • Added new starting weapon for the Necromancer: +1 Staff
  • A new option has been added for the necromancer at the entrance to the city of Narland. ('The lost city' story)

CHANGES

  • The necromancer's initial spell EYE ALL SEE has been replaced by DARK TENTACLES.
  • Increased the experience points awarded for submitting written stories to the scholar guild from 20 to 50.
  • Praying for the dying now grants 1 kindness point.
  • Taking a dying man's last breath now generates 1 point of evil.
  • The red dragon now has 1 more health.
  • Changed the image of the -2 necromancer's staff.
  • Change the image of the bear.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a glitch that could cause the text of old fights to appear for a few seconds when starting a new fight.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented fishing in the pond in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.

  • THANK YOU FOR READING -

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link