2023.02.04 New Update!

The following items have been updated.
- Add Game Settings -
- You can adjust the volume of BGM and SFX.
- A system has been added to switch games to window mode and full screen mode and full screen.
- Added the ability of the storm blade (double sword) -
- We decided that the storm blade was too risky, so we added a function to avoid enemy attacks with a 20% chance.
- Damage to the storm blade has increased (20->30)
I fixed that some UI are written in Korean.
Wave length increased by 1 minute.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update