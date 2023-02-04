 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X Invader: Prologue update for 4 February 2023

2023.02.04 New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10479285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated.

  1. Add Game Settings -
  • You can adjust the volume of BGM and SFX.
  • A system has been added to switch games to window mode and full screen mode and full screen.
  1. Added the ability of the storm blade (double sword) -
  • We decided that the storm blade was too risky, so we added a function to avoid enemy attacks with a 20% chance.
  • Damage to the storm blade has increased (20->30)

  1. I fixed that some UI are written in Korean.

  2. Wave length increased by 1 minute.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link