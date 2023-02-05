A HUGE UPDATE AWAITS YOU!

It's time to delve into the two new and chilling chapters that await you in Evil Nun The Broken Mask! Will you be able to trick Sister Madeline into praying to a fake Baphomet and get the key to her heart? Oh! And don't miss the new corners of the school, beneath the ground, a terrifying maze awaits you! Remember, you may need a potion to help you get to the end! Remember your sidekick the crafter boy, he may help you go faster!

#EvilNun #HorrorGames #IndieDev #PCGame #Steam #UnrealEngine