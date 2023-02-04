 Skip to content

City of Beats update for 4 February 2023

Next Fest Demo Speedrunning Competition

Build 10479279

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, big news time!

As some of you might already have noticed, we've updated the demo for the upcoming Steam Next Fest. Besides the usual tweaks & changes, there is one major addition: Speedrun Mode.

We just started a Speedrunning Competition where you can even win Steam keys for the game if you're fast enough!

Join our Discord where you'll find all the info you need to participate:

discord.torchedhill.com

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the new demo build - quite a lot of changes since last year's Gamescom demo:

  • The Repeater is back - it's now (again) the game's starter weapon, with some tweaks to the Aimbot mod & Supercharge
  • New Dialogs - added lots of new dialogs/narration/illustrations, as well as updated how dialogs are presented (now with text animations and sound!)
  • New Upgrades - not many, as I don't want to spoil them in the demo, but I've still added a few new ones
  • Tutorial Rework - you now actually have time to read those texts without getting shot at
  • Easy Mode can now be disabled in the demo, if you want the real challenge!
  • "Map Peek" Feature - check out the whole map and their rewards to plan your route in advance
  • Start Screen - new & cool
  • Performance improvements - overall ~50% higher FPS, in some levels even 2-3x FPS increase
  • Graphics tweaks - better-looking environments and VFX like explosions, warping, …
  • Added widescreen support for up to 32:9 resolutions; also tweaks for Steam Deck
  • Lots of UI/UX improvements, including both HUD & menu reworks/tweaks
  • Balance improvements & bugfixes as usual
  • So many more small tweaks you'll have to find by yourself

