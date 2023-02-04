Next Fest Demo Speedrunning Competition

Hey all, big news time!

As some of you might already have noticed, we've updated the demo for the upcoming Steam Next Fest. Besides the usual tweaks & changes, there is one major addition: Speedrun Mode.

We just started a Speedrunning Competition where you can even win Steam keys for the game if you're fast enough!

Join our Discord where you'll find all the info you need to participate:

discord.torchedhill.com

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the new demo build - quite a lot of changes since last year's Gamescom demo: