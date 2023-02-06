 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return the Backrooms update for 6 February 2023

Return the backrooms V1 is out now

Share · View all patches · Build 10479254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The long-awaited major update of the game is available to everyone

The game is still in early access, if you find bugs or something that does not work correctly, please write to the Discord channel.

  • Added ending
  • New levels
  • New items
  • New entities
  • New puzzles
  • the appearance of the main characters has been replaced (now all 4 are different)
  • added body and hand system
  • added Hotbar
  • items in hand are now displayed to all players in the lobby.

and more other

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link