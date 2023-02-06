Return the backrooms V1 is out now

Share · View all patches · Build 10479254 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 18:46:24 UTC by Wendy

The long-awaited major update of the game is available to everyone

The game is still in early access, if you find bugs or something that does not work correctly, please write to the Discord channel.

Added ending

New levels

New items

New entities

New puzzles

the appearance of the main characters has been replaced (now all 4 are different)

added body and hand system

added Hotbar

items in hand are now displayed to all players in the lobby.

and more other