Return the backrooms V1 is out now

The long-awaited major update of the game is available to everyone
The game is still in early access, if you find bugs or something that does not work correctly, please write to the Discord channel.
- Added ending
- New levels
- New items
- New entities
- New puzzles
- the appearance of the main characters has been replaced (now all 4 are different)
- added body and hand system
- added Hotbar
- items in hand are now displayed to all players in the lobby.
and more other
Changed files in this update