February 4 update.

A new unit Spy is available in the game:
- The Spy disguises himself as another player's worker and can freely pass his gate if they are in auto mode.
- In terms of characteristics and appearance, it almost does not differ from the worker, the only difference is that the spy does not have an ax.
- Just like a worker, a spy can build a campfire anywhere, even if there is no hub nearby.
- In addition, spies can attack peaceful players without declaring war, while the attacker does not receive the status of a criminal. However, spies themselves can also be attacked, even those belonging to a peaceful player, and this is not considered a crime.
- As long as the enemy spy is not revealed, your units will not automatically attack him, he will be displayed in green on the screen, as if it were your unit.
- As soon as the Spy attacks someone, his disguise is removed for 1 minute and his color turns red, even if his owner is a peaceful player.
- If you select a disguised spy, it also turns red.
- You can train a spy at the university.
