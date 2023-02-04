 Skip to content

Periphery update for 4 February 2023

February 4 update.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new unit Spy is available in the game:

  • The Spy disguises himself as another player's worker and can freely pass his gate if they are in auto mode.
  • In terms of characteristics and appearance, it almost does not differ from the worker, the only difference is that the spy does not have an ax.
  • Just like a worker, a spy can build a campfire anywhere, even if there is no hub nearby.
  • In addition, spies can attack peaceful players without declaring war, while the attacker does not receive the status of a criminal. However, spies themselves can also be attacked, even those belonging to a peaceful player, and this is not considered a crime.
  • As long as the enemy spy is not revealed, your units will not automatically attack him, he will be displayed in green on the screen, as if it were your unit.
  • As soon as the Spy attacks someone, his disguise is removed for 1 minute and his color turns red, even if his owner is a peaceful player.
  • If you select a disguised spy, it also turns red.
  • You can train a spy at the university.

